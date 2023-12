GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We may not have the snow on the ground to help get us in the holiday mood, but there are plenty of great community events happening around the area, like Lights on Creston this Wednesday.

There will be prizes and giveaways, an artisan market, volunteer opportunities and a window display contest!

Lights on Creston

Wednesday, Dec. 13

4pm-8pm

LightsOnCreston.org