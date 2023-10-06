GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Today’s also a big day because it’s the kickoff of The Fall Parade of Homes presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a 60-year tradition that showcases the best in new home construction, renovation and much more. If you are thinking about building a new home, renovating, or doing a home project, this is a great source of information and inspiration on the latest trends in the industry. We got the chance to visit one of the homes on this year’s tour.

>>>Take a look!

Home Builder’s Association is a local trade association and your resource for both builders and suppliers of residential construction. The HBA Parade of Homes is a 60-year tradition that showcases the best in new home construction, renovation and everything for your home. This year’s event takes place through Saturday, Oct. 14. This year’s Fall Parade of Homes spans Ada, Allendale, Byron Center, Coopersville, Grandville, Hudsonville, Rockford and Wayland.

