GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show is this weekend and Leslie Hart-Davidson is hosting a number of seminars there. She joins us to talk about what she’ll be discussing at the Remodeling and New Homes Show and about ways to create warm and inviting spaces.

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 12: 12pm-8pm

Saturday, January 13: 10am-8pm

Sunday, January 14: 11am-5pm

Adult: $12

Children (6-14): $5

Multi-day ticket (online only): $18

BuildRemodelGR.com

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.