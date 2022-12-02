GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The countdown is on 23 days until Christmas… that’s just over 3 weeks! No need to panic at this point but you might want to be a little strategic and make sure you head to a place where you have lots of shopping options.

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique is that kind of place plus they’re hosting a Christmas Open House that starts Sunday! For one whole week, you can find great deals of gifts for others and maybe even something special for yourself!

>>>Take a look!

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique

Holiday Open House: December 4th-11th

Very Merry Elf Night: December 15th

6464 Broadmoor SE – Caledonia

MyrtleMaesBoutique.com

Sponsored by Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.