GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year – office holiday parties, gatherings and cocktail hours with friends and family, which means it’s time to find that perfect outfit! One place that caters to both men and women’s fashions is Libin’s! They have name brand men’s sportswear such as johnnie-O, Tommy Bahama, 7Diamonds, and Liverpool jeans plus suit & sport coats with designer brands such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Hart Schaffner Marx. For women, they have a boutique featuring Brighton Jewelry and NYDJ.

>>>Take a look!

Libin’s

1028 East Cork St. – Kalamazoo (Cork Lane Shopping Center)

Open 7 days a week

269-381-0746

Libins.com

Sponsored by Libin’s.