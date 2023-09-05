GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Do you need some dental work done that you’ve been putting it off? Well, Robinson Dental is hosting its annual Free Dental Day this Friday.

With three locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care they need. One of Robinson’s core values is giving back to the community and Free Dental Day is one of the ways Robinson shows its appreciation for West Michigan.

Robinson Dental highly respects veterans and their service to the country. Veterans will be given line priority at the Free Dental Day event. There are no requirements for attending the event and you can receive care regardless of your insurance status.

Robinson Dental

1-888-WE-C-U-NOW

RobinsonDental.org

