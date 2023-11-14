GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Going to events like the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is more than just about eating and drinking your way through an awesome event. Beverage education has been part of the festival since its inception in 2008, and this year is no exception.

The creators of Motu Viget Spirits, a Grand Rapids based company, are taking part in this year’s event. Jamiel and Jonathan join us to talk more about their business and what the public can expect this weekend.

Festival Dates & Hours:

Thursday, November 16: Special Events Friday, November 17: 4pm-9pm Saturday, November 18: 2pm-9pm

Tickets:

Single Day Admission: $20 per person Tasting Tickets: $0.50 per credit

VIP Night: Thursday, November 16

Attendees can get an exclusive sneak peek at the Festival before it opens to the public by attending VIP Night that Thursday. Tickets are limited and include specialties from small plate restaurants, a wine tasting session, a distilled spirit tasting session, and a beer tasting session; a demonstration on the Meijer Food Stage, a Meet the Maker presentation, 80 tasting tickets to sample select new release, special vintages, exclusive Festival beverages, and a VIP Festival sampling glass. There are also a limited number of VIP Preview Plus Tickets that include the addition of a special one-hour multi-course meal and beverage pairing from either Four Rose’s, One. Twenty. Three, or Monsoon (Festival Pairing Restaurants). Click HERE to view the pairing restaurant menus.

