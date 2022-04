GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Staying in town for spring break? You can still get creative and explore at the Grand Rapids Art Museum for family day. Katie is the Interim Studio Experience Manager at the GRAM and she joins us today.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

Family Day

Thursday, April 7th

12pm-4pm

Scavenger hunt, storytime, interactive activities

ArtMuseumGR.org