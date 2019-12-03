Get creative at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What do music producers, video game developers and artists all have in common? Their work involves great design! There’s an exhibition right now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum called “Design Zone”, it focuses on art, music and engineering to give you a highly interactive and hands on experience.

It’s a lot of fun and a lot of learning because sometimes math can be tricky for some folks. Design Zone challenges people of all ages to really think and design their way through the entire exhibit, take a look!

Design Zone gives visitors the opportunity to discover the secrets behind how video games are made, music is produced, roller coasters are designed, and so much more! The best part is, this exhibit is entirely hands on so visitors will get to learn by doing.

The Design Zone is organized into three different zones art, music, and engineering that all include the importance of creative, scientific, and mathematical thinking. Activities range from exploring the relationship of musical instruments, ratios, and rhythms to have an awesome dance party, design a skate park, and create images for video games. Due to how interactive and educational the Grand Rapids Public Museum is, it’s a perfect place for students to come learn on a school field trip. For more information, check out their website at grpm.org.

Each December and January, the museum’s Snowflake Break takes place, and is incredibly popular, it’s December 21st through January 5th. It’s a fun go-to spot when kids are out of school! Lots of family friendly games and activities will be happening throughout the whole museum, Snowflake Break is included with general admission.

And right now, the incredibly popular Bodies Revealed exhibition is open, you do need a special ticket for it, which involves an upcharge.

In addition to that, the museum’s “Toys” exhibition has been extended due to its great popularity. And did you know, due to a millage passed a few years ago, people 17 and under, who live in Kent County, get in free to the public museum, each and every day. That means you can enjoy the museum, and Design Zone, and Toys, for free, if you’re a kid! That’s a huge savings. especially with school holiday break so close.