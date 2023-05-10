GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As the school year winds down, you might be looking for fun summer opportunities with the family. The Grand Rapids Art Museum Studio offers art making workshops for people of all ages and skill levels. They also offer drop-in projects every Saturday morning that are included with your museum admission ticket. Each workshop highlights a unique artistic practice or technique inspired by the art and exhibitions on view.

Each summer, GRAM hosts a summer art camp for ages 4 – 15, offering a unique opportunity to learn new artmaking techniques while developing their problem-solving and communication skills in a museum setting. 2023 sessions are sold out, excluding their July 24-28 session, Art & Identity, designed for campers ages 13-15. In this session, campers will explore self-expression and develop their personal style through mixed-media portraiture and symbolism, taking inspiration from the prominent and rising contemporary artists on view at the Museum. Sessions are $160 per child, and need-based scholarships are available for the limited spots remaining. Learn more and register to join us online at artmuseumgr.org/summer-art-camp.

Grand Rapids Art Museum

101 Monroe Center St NW

616-831-1000

ArtMuseum.org