GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween is only 3 weeks away which means you only have a few weeks to figure out your costume! One place where you can find everything you need, not just for Halloween, but for costumes and accessories you may need for any occasion is the Kostume Room!

Today, we’re joined by Gayle to tell us all about what they offer year-round at the Kostume Room!

The Kostume Room

835 36th St. SW – Wyoming

616-530-5904

Extended hours for Halloween: Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday Noon-5pm

KostumeRoom.com

Sponsored by the Kostume Room.