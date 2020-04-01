Get advice from a financial advisor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Besides worrying about our physical health during this time, we are also worried about our financial health. What is happening to our retirement funds or savings accounts?

Every so often, world events combine to create great uncertainty about the future. Financial markets can sometimes react violently to this uncertainty, as the prices of financial instruments reflect expectations about the future. We are experiencing extreme market volatility as individuals, businesses, and governments around the world take actions through this difficult time. During periods of market volatility, you may feel panicked or unsure of any action you should take with their finances in the short-term.

Reach out to your advisors to for a review of your personal portfolio. Many advisors have the technology to meet virtually and want to connect.

Discuss your financial situation and goals that include implemented strategies to weather these inevitable storms.

Align with a company that has survived and thrived through challenging times

We sat down with the Mass Mutual MidMichigan team to answer some of those questions.

Sponsored by Mass Mutual MidMichigan.