GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Tired of the same old thing for dinner? You’ve got the chance to enjoy a homemade, authentic Middle Eastern meal coming up. We have Mary Lou and Laura from St. George Orthodox Church in studio with us.

St. George Orthodox Church, located in downtown GR, is having its Annual Middle Eastern Lunch & Dinner on November 7. Other than their break during COVID, they have been doing these dinners once a year for over 62 years. Recipes have been handed down from their relatives who founded the church, and the new generation is teaching their children to prepare and enjoy authentic Middle Eastern food.