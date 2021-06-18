Get a taste of the wild with Deer Track Junction’s drive-thru safari!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You might think a safari is something you experience in other places or other countries! Michigan’s only drive thru safari just opened this year at a place we love, Deer Tracks Junction!
You can have up close, in your face, interactions with animals and that is just one of the many amazing experiences at this adventure park in Cedar Springs!
Take a look!
Deer Tracks Junction
7850 14 Mile Road NE – Cedar Springs
616-863-3337
Summer hours: 10am-9pm – 7 days a week
DeerTracksJunction.com
