GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The next holidays on the horizon are Thanksgiving and Christmas, which means there’s a lot to look forward to. Chances are, you’ll be hosting family and friends for dinners, parties and get togethers in the upcoming months.

Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market is hosting its Taste of Pies event on Saturday, November 18. It’s a great time to stop by and sample the delicious pies and pick one up for the holidays. The farm market will also be taking Thanksgiving pre-orders.

>>>Take a look!

This time of the year Bowerman’s offers its seasonal Harvest Moon Pie, as well as its world-famous blueberry donuts, apple donuts and blueberry wine. The farm store is also stocked with gift ideas for stocking stuffers and hostess gifts.

Taste of Pies

Saturday, November 18

10am-3pm

15793 James St.

Holland, MI 49424

Sponsor: Bowerman Blueberries