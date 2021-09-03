Get a sneak peek at Michigan Evergreen Nursery’s Dawn to Dusk sale!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s hard to believe that it’s September and fall is right around the corner – now is the perfect time to do some planting. Twice a year, Michigan Evergreen Nursery opens their doors to the public for a big sale.

Today we have John in studio to tell us more about their Dawn to Dusk Sale!

>>>Take a look!

Michigan Evergreen Nursery

Dawn to Dusk Sale

September 2 – September 11 (closed Sunday)

10845 Lake Michigan Dr. – West Olive

877-846-4406

DawnToDuskSale.com

Sponsored by Michigan Evergreen Nursery.