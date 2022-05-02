GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are in the last few weeks of the school year and Memorial Day is just weeks away. Not long after that, summer vacations and weekend getaways will be upon us!



If you and your friends, or your family, love to golf and love the great outdoors, Shanty Creek Resort, is a place to check out! It’s situated in beautiful Bellaire, Michigan and has five golf courses with meticulously groomed courses, countless lakes and rivers close by, and fun dining options. We traveled to North Michigan to check it out! Make sure you book soon because there’s a big demand and the spring and summer seasons fill up fast!

Shanty Creek Resort

Book your trip here: ShantyCreek.com

Sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort.