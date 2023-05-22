GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Purchasing a home is the single biggest investment many of us will ever make. There are so many important decisions that come along with this milestone so you want to make sure the team you choose to help you is knowledgeable, local and able to work on your time frame.

Today we have invited Megan from West Michigan Mortgage along with Paige, a licensed realtor with Success Realty to talk about how they can help homebuyers.

Facebook.com/MortgageMegan

Facebook.com/PaigeRomigSuccessRealtyWM

Sponsored by West Michigan Mortgage.