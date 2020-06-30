Get a new environmentally-friendly roof for your home this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all want our home to reflect our own style and personality and if you plan on making home improvements, we want to introduce you to Green Built Roofing!

Green Built Roofing was founded in 2010 as the green building contractor that West Michigan needs. Their core values are: to be energy efficient, use sustainable products, and be affordable for each of their respected customers.

Green Built Roofing is a green building contractor because they choose to install environmentally-friendly products, dispose of their waste in a sustainable manner, and take other steps to make sure the installation itself is not harmful to the environment. They’ve also taken steps to advance the industry as a whole like having their own specialty window manufactured, the “Reflection Hybrid Window.”

