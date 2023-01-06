GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know in the state of Michigan, you’re never more than a half hour away from a state park or state forest campground? Camping has grown in popularity over the years and next week, you get a chance to check out campers and RVs in the warm of DeVos Place.

Today, we have Mike from the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show to talk about what’s going on this weekend.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show

Thursday, January 12th – Sunday, January 15th

DeVos Place

Admission: Adults $12, children $5

GRRVShow.com

Sponsored by Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show.