Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Forest Hills Holiday Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The next major holiday on the calendar might be Thanksgiving, but we’re looking past that today because there’s something happening this weekend that is going to help you get a jump on your holiday shopping list. Here to tell us all about The Forest Hills Eastern Holiday Expo is Tracy Brogan, Darcy Roper & Elijah Valeros.

The 12th Annual Holiday Expo features more than 90 crafters, artisans, and exhibitors showcasing their work!  Hand-crafted and boutique items, local food, raffle prizes, and more.  Many new vendors showcasing their items this year! 

FHE Holiday Expo & Artisans Market 

  • Saturday, November 2
  • 9AM – 3PM
  • Forest Hills Eastern High School

