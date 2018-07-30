eightWest

Get a job in the medical field with Goodwill

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 12:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 12:14 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We all know of the many great things that Goodwill does for the community, including providing jobs to those who really need it. But did you know that they even provide training to propel individuals into the medical world? Kimberly Madsen is here to talk to us about Goodwill's Certified Nurse Aide program.

>>> Take a look in the video above. 

Learn more at: www.goodwillgr.org/cna/

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


