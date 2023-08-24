GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Gordon Water Systems is celebrating 50 years of serving West Michigan and providing safe water to residents.

Tom Duisterhof is a second-generation owner of Gordon Water, and he joins us today to talk about the specials they’re offering to celebrate this big milestone!

Water contamination has been in the news much more in recent years. One contamination that has stayed in the news is PFAS. There are several reasons for it keeping top of mind for all of us: It is a very prevalent contamination. Recent Governmental reports state that 46% of drinking water in the US has PFAS. Michigan is one of the leading states for awareness and testing due to the sheer number of sites we have in our state.

Sponsored by Gordon Water Systems.