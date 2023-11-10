GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the perfect location and a menu that has a little bit of everything on it, Social House Kitchen & Bar in downtown Grand Rapids is a great place to visit for your next meal out on the town. The restaurant is part of our eatWest deal, where you spend $50 and get a $100 gift card.

Social House is centrally located in downtown Grand Rapids, so you can grab a bite before a show at Van Andel Arena, 20 Monroe or Studio Park. Social House offers a broad menu, so there’s going to be something for everyone. Social House also offers a covered patio space that is heated and has side tent flaps to keep customers warm even during the cold months. The restaurant offers brunch, lunch and dinner and it has a great happy hour. You can enjoy live music Wednesday through Saturday, too.

If you’re looking for a space to hold an event like a bridal or baby shower, or a corporate event or holiday party, Social House does not charge a room rental fee. Depending on events at Van Andel Arena, there may be a minimum-spend requirement.

Social House Kitchen & Bar

25 Ottawa NW

Grand Rapids

248 Broadway Street

South Haven

Coming soon to Saranac

