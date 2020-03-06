Get a customized, motorized awnings for your home

by: eightWest Staff

Posted:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you want to spend time outside this summer but don’t want to be directly in the sun, you may want to look into an awning!

Action Awning helps customers find solutions to weather-related challenges by creating customized, motorized awnings…and they’re a family-owned business in Wayland!

Or stop by their booth at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show this weekend!

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, March 53pm-9pm
Friday, March 612pm-9:30pm
Saturday, March 710am-9pm
Sunday, March 811am-6pm

Admission:

Adult: $10 Online / $12 At the Door
Child (6-14): $4
Multi-Day Adult Ticket (Online Only): $18

