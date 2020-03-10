Gerald R. Ford Museum presents ‘The Continual Struggle” exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – “The Continual Struggle” is an ongoing body of artwork documenting the Civil Rights Movement and America’s historical struggle against segregation and other forms of race-based injunctions. The 23-piece exhibit vividly recalls a time when people were willing to go into the streets to protest injustice and inequality. It runs through May 31st.

The artist, Brian Washington, is a world-class, self-taught artist and award-winning Los Angeles-based attorney.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

303 Pearl St. NW

616.254.0400

Monday-Friday 9a-5p, Sunday 12p-5p

Admission: $10/adults, $8/senior citizens + military, $7/college student w/ ID, $4/youth (6-18), FREE/children 5 & under. Free parking available for all museum patrons.

FordLibraryMuseum.gov