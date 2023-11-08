GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All week, we’ve had the honor of shining a light on businesses and organizations that work with and help veterans. Gentex recently received the Silver Star level status as a veteran-friendly employer from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Today, we have Mike and Andrew in studio to tell us about their programs.

Gentex Corporation is a technology company headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan. It currently develops and manufactures custom high-tech electronics for the automotive, aerospace, and commercial fire protection industries. As part of the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, the Gentex V.E.T.S. Business Resource Group was formed.

The Gentex V.E.T.S. business resource group stands more Veterans, Empowerment, Teamwork and Service. The group works to support veteran employees and to recruit more veterans to join the team. Michael Tate is an Army National Guard veteran and Andrew Prins is a Marine Corp veteran. They are part of the Gentex V.E.T.S. advisory board who plans engagement events for employees including internal informational sessions and external volunteer opportunities.

Gentex

600 N. Centennial – Zeeland

Gentex.com

Gentex Walk-In Interviews

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

58 E. Riley Street, Zeeland, MI

Gentex.com/Jobs

Sponsored by Gentex.