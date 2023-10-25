GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- In the West Michigan area, Spanish is the second most popular spoken language. Gentex piloted a program three years ago to not only address a talent shortage, but to also create a more inclusive workplace. The Limited English Proficiency program has grown from one line, one shift, one building to multiple lines, all three shifts and operating in three buildings. Daniel and Lalo join us today to tell us more.

Gentex

600 N. Centennial – Zeeland

Gentex.com

Gentex Walk-In Interviews

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

58 E. Riley Street, Zeeland, MI

Gentex.com/Jobs

