Gentex hosting walk-in interviews, job opportunities for people who speak Spanish

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hispanic Heritage Month takes place now through October 15th! Gentex has new, Spanish-speaking manufacturing lines that are helping to ease the labor shortage, support the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and bring new job opportunities to underserved portions of the community.

Daniel and Rosa join us today to talk about these opportunities for people who speak Spanish!

Gentex Corporation

Walk-In Interviews: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

58 E. Riley Street – Zeeland

Gentex.com/Jobs

Gentex.com/Trabajos

616-772-1800

Sponsored by Gentex.