Gentex hosting walk-in interviews, job opportunities for people who speak Spanish

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hispanic Heritage Month takes place now through October 15th! Gentex has new, Spanish-speaking manufacturing lines that are helping to ease the labor shortage, support the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and bring new job opportunities to underserved portions of the community.

Daniel and Rosa join us today to talk about these opportunities for people who speak Spanish!

Gentex Corporation

Walk-In Interviews: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
58 E. Riley Street – Zeeland
Gentex.com/Jobs
Gentex.com/Trabajos
616-772-1800

