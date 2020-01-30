Gentex Corporation is leading the way in automotive technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Gentex Corporation knows that what’s INSIDE the car is just as important as how it looks on the outside.

Gentex is an industry-leading global automotive supplier of innovative and advanced technology that optimizes driver vision.

They have a booth at the Michigan International Auto Show to showcase some of their current and up-and-coming technology that they offer including:

Digital mirrors and the use of cameras and displays for rear and side vision

Home automation from the car – control your home lighting, thermostats, and more with the push of a vehicle-integrated button

They are also branching out into the medical industry – they just announced their smart lighting system, developed with Mayo Clinic, that aims to optimize surgical and patient-care environments.

For more details about Gentex Corporation, visit their booth at the show or visit their website.