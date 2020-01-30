Gentex Corporation is leading the way in automotive technology

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Gentex Corporation knows that what’s INSIDE the car is just as important as how it looks on the outside.
Gentex is an industry-leading global automotive supplier of innovative and advanced technology that optimizes driver vision.
They have a booth at the Michigan International Auto Show to showcase some of their current and up-and-coming technology that they offer including:
- Digital mirrors and the use of cameras and displays for rear and side vision
- Home automation from the car – control your home lighting, thermostats, and more with the push of a vehicle-integrated button
They are also branching out into the medical industry – they just announced their smart lighting system, developed with Mayo Clinic, that aims to optimize surgical and patient-care environments.
For more details about Gentex Corporation, visit their booth at the show or visit their website.
|Thursday, January 30:
|11am – 9:30pm
|Friday, January 31:
|11am – 9:30pm
|Saturday, February 1:
|10am – 9:30pm
|Sunday, February 2:
|10am – 5pm