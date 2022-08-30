GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re the number one dealer of Generac whole home generators in the country and they have a new location opening up right here in Grand Rapids! Jacqueline joins us from Generator Supercenter to tell us about their new location and also how they’re giving back to the community.

Installing a generator is not a simple DIY project – their team works with your township to schedule permits and inspections and also your local utility company to coordinate the expert installation. Because a whole home generator is a permanent fixture that provides value to your home, they also offer financing options (0% for 18 months, programs as low as $125 a month and Medicare programs that cover the entire install).

Generator Supercenter also gives back to the local community – you can donate used blue jean items (pants, jackets, etc) inside their store!

Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids

4284 Plainfield Ave NE – Grand Rapids

Located across the street from Lowe’s

616-202-6996

GeneratorSupercenterOfGrandRapids.com

Sponsored by Generator Supercenter of Grand Rapids.