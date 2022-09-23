GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s ArtPrize and the leaves are barely starting to turn but yet plans are well underway for this year’s Santa Parade in Grand Rapids. Today we have Wayne and Sarah from the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber and Craig from Gentex, the new sponsor of the parade.

They currently have a Partnership Application that’s live and they’re also accepting volunteer and entrant applications. Head to SantaParadeGR.com for applications and more details!

101st Annual Santa Parade

November 19th @ 10am

SantaParadeGR.com

Notable Guests:

Celebrity Entertainer: Olivia Sanabia, Disney’s Coop & Cami Ask the World and Amazon’s Just Add Magic

Grand Marshal: Former Mrs. America 2021, Jackie Green (Grandville, MI)

Entrant of Honor: Ada LeAnn, Semi-Finalist on NBC’s American Song Contest (Battle Creek, MI)

Miss Michigan 2022: Melissa Beyrand (Milford, MI)

Gentex is always hiring – check here for open positions!