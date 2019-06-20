Gear up for the MSU Gran Fondo

This Saturday, thousands will come out to raise money for skin cancer awareness and research as part of the MSU Gran Fondo! It’s a large non-competitive cycling event — with several different courses, ranging from a 10-to-12 mile family ride, to a scenic 80-mile ride that goes out to the lakeshore. In its 7th year, the MSU Gran Fondo has raised more than one million dollars to fund research, and give hope to the 70,000 Americans expected to be diagnosed with skin cancer each year.
MSU GRAN FONDO 7
Expo & packet pickup June 21, 11am to 6pm
20 Monroe Live
Ride is Saturday, June 22
www.msugranfondo.com