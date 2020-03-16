Gazelle Girl is now a virtual race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Gazelle Girl Race Committee made the difficult decision to change the annual Gazelle Girl race to a virtual race.

You are also able to defer your entry to the 2021 event by March 16 by completing the following steps:

1. Go to www.runsignup.com and click Sign In at the top right to log into your Run Sign Up account

2. Click the Profile link at the top right

3. Scroll down and click My Registered Races

4. Find the Gazelle Girl Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k link

5. Click Manage Registration

6. If you are on a computer, click either Transfer Event or Defer Registration on the left hand side. If you are on a mobile phone, click Race Menu at the top center, followed by either Transfer Event or Defer Registration.



By completing this process, you will be allowed to register for Gazelle Girl 2021 at no cost. Once registration opens for 2021, you will receive information on activating your deferred entry.

If you choose not to defer your entry, you will be automatically registered for our virtual event.

If you have not yet registered, you can still join us. Our team is dedicated to creating a virtual environment that is authentic, caring and fun to carry us all through the next several weeks.

Please stay tuned on how you will receive your event shirt and medal.

If you have already deferred your 2020 entry, you may reactivate it for the virtual run by emailing community@gazellesports.com by April 1.

Lastly, keep moving. Go out for that run, soak in the sunshine and fresh air and share your training selfies in our Gazelle Girl Community Facebook Group.

For more details, click here.