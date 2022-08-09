GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -There’s a great local women’s sports league that encourages women to take on the sport of knife throwing through empowerment and sisterhood. Last year we got the chance to check out the WWK Women’s Knife Throwing League and what they are all about!

>>>Take a look!

WWK is the world’s largest, women-only knife throwing league and it’s a great way to learn how to throw while also gaining confidence and making new friends. Each year, they hold their year-end league competition called The Battle of the Blade Maidens. Whether you want to work on your skills and enter competitions or just want to enjoy the sport and the company of other amazing women, WWK is the organization you want to check out! They’re currently accepting new members you just have to apply on their website, WomenKnifeThrowers.com.