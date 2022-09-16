GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) ArtPrize 2022 is underway at venues across West Michigan. Over the years, there have been big, bright and unique pieces and experiences and Fusion at Studio Park is no different.



FUSION harnesses the energy of the stars and surrounding environment into a truly extraordinary, dynamic spectacle of light and sound. FUSION is the creation of artists Caren Mueller and Christian Markwart of LiCHTPiRATEN from Berlin, Germany.

FUSION is a project inspired by the energy of the stars to show the invisible world of particles and nuclei, magnetic field lines, plasma conditions and energy that connects us all. The artist duo create sonic projections and real time generated digital light sculptures that arise dynamically from sound frequencies in the surrounding space.

FUSION will be presented in four unique events, each to take place at 8:30pm in the outdoor piazza at Studio Park when the sky grows dark. The first of the events will be on Friday, September 16, opening weekend of ArtPrize. Subsequent performances will follow on September 18, September 22 and September 28.

Other FREE events taking place in the Studio Park piazza during ArtPrize include:

· Saturday, September 17: African American Art & Music Festival

· September 23 and 24: Confluence Festival

·Sunday, September 25: Grand Rapids Film Fest

· Friday, September 30: ArtPrize Closing Ceremony

Sponsor: Celebration Cinema