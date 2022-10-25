GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We spend so much time at home so it’s important we have spaces we love to be in and spaces we like to invite family and friends to enjoy with us! With the holidays coming up, we know that’s on a lot of people’s minds.



Rachael recently stopped at Vandenberg Furniture, a family owned business with a long legacy of service and quality when it comes to home furnishings.

>>>Take a look!

Vandenberg Furniture

12000 N. US Highway 131 – Schoolcraft

269-679-4055

Open Monday – Saturday

VandenbergFurniture.com

Sponsored by Vandenberg Furniture.