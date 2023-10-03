GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness and it’s turning to the community to help the men it serves.

The organization is embarking on a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $45,000. The campaign will help fund a climate controlled food storage building, which will help the organization be better stewards of its resources. With food costs on the rise, this is an important project. You can donate to Exodus today.

There are over 8,000 homeless people in the Grand Rapids community with slight increases each year. With winter approaching, it is vital that Exodus has reliable and consistent heat for not only its members, but for homeless men who come to Exodus to warm up during the cold winter days. With inflation and the increase in housing costs, the need for Exodus Place and its programs become greater and more essential to our community.

Robb Munger, president and CEO of Exodus Place, joined us to share more about the fundraising campaign and how the organization helps the community.

Exodus Place

Roof Sit 2023 October 1-6

616-242-9130

322 Front Ave SW

Support: ExodusPlace.org/Donate

ExodusPlace.org

Sponsored by Exodus Place.