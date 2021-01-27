Fun things coming to Soaring Eagle, including live music!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been a long time since we caught up with our friends at soaring eagle but they’re back! Things are slowly starting to return to normal – the casino is open along with some of their restaurants and bars.

Also, concerts are coming back! Tickets are on sale for the May 29th show for Luke Bryan, which will be an outside concert at their great outdoor venue! Tickets go on sale next week for the Megadeath show, which will also take place at the outdoor venue.

In addition to the casino and resort being open, the Waterpark and Retreat are also open! If you’re looking for a fun and warm spring break idea, no matter what, Soaring Eagle Waterpark will be open with spring break rooms where you can eat, drink and relax.



Soaring Eagle is taking the safety of their guests very seriously with a variety of different safety precautions – masks are required, temperature checks, reduced capacity, increased hand sanitizer stations and additional cleaning practices are put in place in both the casino and the waterpark.

