THE SPICY WATERMELON

INGREDIENTS:

1 c. blanco tequila

1/2 c. mezcal

1 jalapeño pepper, halved, plus slices for garnish

3 c. cubed seedless watermelon (preferably from small watermelons)

6 tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus wedges for garnish

6 tbsp. simple syrup

DIRECTIONS: Combine tequila, mezcal, and jalapeño in a jar or bowl. Let stand at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour. Discard jalapeño. Place watermelon in a pitcher and muddle until broken down. Add tequila mixture, lime juice, and simple syrup. Serve chilled in pitcher or a hollowed-out watermelon over ice garnished with jalapeño slices and lime wedges.