GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is here and so are backyard parties with friends and family! Forget mixing separate cocktails for everyone and serve these pitcher-sized punches instead, with fun names like fish house punch, spicy watermelon and a daisy buchanan cocktail. Nate Blury joins us to teach us how to make these great summer drinks!
THE DAISY BUCHANAN
INGREDIENTS:
4 c. chamomile tea
1 1/2 c. elderflower liqueur
1 1/2 c. gin
6 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Lemon peel strips, for garnish
DIRECTIONS: Combine tea, elderflower liqueur, gin, and lemon juice. Serve chilled and garnished with strips of lemon peel.
THE SPICY WATERMELON
INGREDIENTS:
1 c. blanco tequila
1/2 c. mezcal
1 jalapeño pepper, halved, plus slices for garnish
3 c. cubed seedless watermelon (preferably from small watermelons)
6 tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus wedges for garnish
6 tbsp. simple syrup
DIRECTIONS: Combine tequila, mezcal, and jalapeño in a jar or bowl. Let stand at least 20 minutes or up to 1 hour. Discard jalapeño. Place watermelon in a pitcher and muddle until broken down. Add tequila mixture, lime juice, and simple syrup. Serve chilled in pitcher or a hollowed-out watermelon over ice garnished with jalapeño slices and lime wedges.
FISH HOUSE PUNCH
INGREDIENTS:
1c. Cognac
1c. Spiced Rum
1 jalapeño pepper, halved, plus slices for garnish
2/3 c. Giffard Crème de Peche Vigne Liqueur
1c. Black Tea
1/2c Lemon Juice
1/3c Simple Syrup
DIRECTIONS: Combine in pitcher, stir, and chill. Serve in a tall ice-filled glass garnish with a lemon wedge and fresh grated nutmeg.
For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.