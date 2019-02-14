Fun for the entire family in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you're looking for some free, family friendly fun this weekend you don't have to go far, just head to the Kalamazoo Baby and Family Expo. Here to tell us all about this awesome event is Darlene Mohr.
Kzoo Baby & Family Expo
- Sunday, February 17
- 10am - 3pm
- Radisson Plaza Hotel, Downtown Kalamazoo
- www.kzoofamilyexpo.com
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Senate majority leader opposes excusing snow days
- Saugatuck: $93K saved on policing in 2018
- Senate OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency
- Man charged with murder after gas station fight
Featured on eightWest
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
eightWest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.