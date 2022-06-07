GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Summer is here and there’s a fun event coming up for the whole family. Come out to Cannonsburg to see the creations of a group of students who are part of Gone Boarding.

Gone Boarding is a course created by two teachers, Bill Curtis and Bruce Macartney. This curriculum includes content for math and VPAA, along with science, art, engineering, business, and an optional PE component.

​

Students in the Gone Boarding class collaborate to design, construct, and learn to ride all types of boards including: surfboards, snowboards, skateboards/longboards, stand-up paddle boards, and wake surfboards.

They’re holding their annual Off The Wall Summer Bash sponsored by Vans. Come out and visit the skate park, interactive art exhibits, live music and free prizes!

June 9th

5-8pm

Cannonsburg Ski Area

6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE, Belmont