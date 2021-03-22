Fun food and drink destinations in Northern Michigan to check out!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’re always looking for great destinations that are easy to get to and fun! It also never hurts if there’s delicious food and drink involved as well.

Northern Michigan is a favorite place to go for many people and Rachael visited last year and explored old favorites and new places!

Iron Fish Distillery

14234 Dzuibanek Rd – Thompsonville

IronFishDistillery.com

Stormcloud Brewing Company

303 Main St – FrankfortStormcloudBrewing.com

Both of these places are in Benzie County, which is just a drive from Traverse City. The entire food scene in this area is phenomenal – fresh food, deliciously made, and lots of outdoor seating where you can enjoy it!

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.