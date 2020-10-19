Fun fall activities to check out in Traverse City

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, the greatest show of all is happening outside our door, the fall leaves are so beautiful right now and in the Traverse City area, the colors and fall flavor are in full effect.

Wide open landscapes, stunning views, and farms that grow delicious things to eat and give visitors a unique experience. Think corn mazes, pumpkins, a beer garden, and fresh baked goods!

These spots are perfect places to celebrate the fall season, while enjoying a little getaway – take a look!

Sponsored by Traverse City Tourism.