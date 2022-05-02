GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For generations, the Fulton Street Farmers Market has been a staple of Saturdays. This year marks 100 years for the market and they’re kicking off their Centennial year by opening up their main season starting this Saturday.
>>>Take a look at what they have planned!
Fulton Street Farmers Market
May through October Hours:
Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8am-2pm
November through April Hours:
Saturdays from 10am-1pm
1145 Fulton St E – Grand Rapids
FultonStreetMarket.org