GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For generations, the Fulton Street Farmers Market has been a staple of Saturdays. This year marks 100 years for the market and they’re kicking off their Centennial year by opening up their main season starting this Saturday.

>>>Take a look at what they have planned!

Fulton Street Farmers Market

May through October Hours:

Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 8am-2pm

November through April Hours:

Saturdays from 10am-1pm

1145 Fulton St E – Grand Rapids

FultonStreetMarket.org