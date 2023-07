GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Frozen the Musical kicks off July 11 at Broadway Grand Rapids and actually includes a group of people from Michigan. You can catch one of the multiple performances, even if you don’t have kids! Frozen is a great musical for date night or for a group of friends or even seniors.

We talk to Collin, who plays the role of Sven and is originally from the Traverse City area.

Frozen the Musical

July 11-23

Broadway Grand Rapids

616-235-6282

BroadwayGrandRapids.com