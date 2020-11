GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You might be seeing a bit more greenery around some Grand Rapids Public Schools and it’s all thanks to a partnership with Friends of GR Parks.

Volunteers and the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks team have planted 75 trees this month on GRPS property thanks to a grant from the Wege Foundation and the USDA Forest Service Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

>>>Take a look!

To get involved, visit FriendsOfGRParks.org.