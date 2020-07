GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are a lot of places we can’t go right now but there are plenty of places wide open for us to explore – for example, city parks!

Stephanie Adams, Executive Director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, talks to us about what the city parks have going on this summer, including their annual Green Gala!

Annual Green Gala

August 13th @ 5:30pm

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

220 Front Ave NW

FriendsofGRParks.org