GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year, Arbor Day takes place on April 29th – it’s a holiday that celebrates the planting and preservation of trees. There’s a big tree planting event in Grand Rapids that day in partnership with the Greening Initiative and you’re invited to be a part of it. We have Tia from friends of GR Parks and Javier from Grand Rapids Public Schools with us today.

PLANTING EVENTS:

Location: Southtown Neighborhood

Gerald R. Ford Middle School: 851 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

Spring Dates:

Friday, April 29, 2022, 1pm-4pm (Planting Shift 1)

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm (Planting Shifts 2-3)

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 50 Tree Giveaway (From Event Location)

Fall Dates:

October 7, 2022, 1pm-4pm (Planting Shift 1)

October 8, 2022, 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm (Planting Shifts 2-3)

October 8, 2022, 50 Tree Giveaway (From Event Location)

For more information, visit FriendsOfGRParks.org.