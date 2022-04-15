GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year, Arbor Day takes place on April 29th – it’s a holiday that celebrates the planting and preservation of trees. There’s a big tree planting event in Grand Rapids that day in partnership with the Greening Initiative and you’re invited to be a part of it. We have Tia from friends of GR Parks and Javier from Grand Rapids Public Schools with us today.
PLANTING EVENTS:
Location: Southtown Neighborhood
Gerald R. Ford Middle School: 851 Madison Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
Spring Dates:
Friday, April 29, 2022, 1pm-4pm (Planting Shift 1)
Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm (Planting Shifts 2-3)
Saturday, April 30, 2022, 50 Tree Giveaway (From Event Location)
Fall Dates:
October 7, 2022, 1pm-4pm (Planting Shift 1)
October 8, 2022, 9am-12pm and 1pm-4pm (Planting Shifts 2-3)
October 8, 2022, 50 Tree Giveaway (From Event Location)
For more information, visit FriendsOfGRParks.org.