GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earth Day is coming up on April 22nd and if you’re looking for ways to help out our local community, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are hosting two days of volunteer opportunities and projects!

Stephanie Adams joins us today to tell us more about My Park Days, taking place this weekend.

My Park Days

April 16th & 17th | 10am-1pm

30 volunteer projects available across Grand Rapids

FriendsOfGRParks.org